Weisenborn Students of the Month

Congratulations to the Students of the Month for April – Charlie Leggs, Haleigh Meyer, Kadence Hegyi, Duy Vo, Kaden Burnsworth, Shem Moser, Olivia Van Schaik, Aaron Grilliot, Lillian Powell, Isaac McConnaughy, Kylie Stamper, Gabriella Fritts, Allan Mojica, Grace Gruen, Zachary Sturgill, Zachariah Williams, Avery Sullenberger, and Jacob Stoll (not pictured). These students were selected by their teams of teachers for their hard work; being respectful; responsible; and having a positive attitude. The students will be treated to a special “Pizza with the Principals” luncheon with Mr. Carey and Mr. McCollum on Friday, April 27th. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_Weisenborn.jpeg Congratulations to the Students of the Month for April – Charlie Leggs, Haleigh Meyer, Kadence Hegyi, Duy Vo, Kaden Burnsworth, Shem Moser, Olivia Van Schaik, Aaron Grilliot, Lillian Powell, Isaac McConnaughy, Kylie Stamper, Gabriella Fritts, Allan Mojica, Grace Gruen, Zachary Sturgill, Zachariah Williams, Avery Sullenberger, and Jacob Stoll (not pictured). These students were selected by their teams of teachers for their hard work; being respectful; responsible; and having a positive attitude. The students will be treated to a special “Pizza with the Principals” luncheon with Mr. Carey and Mr. McCollum on Friday, April 27th. Contributed photo