Golden Times

HUBER HEIGHTS — Below is a calendar of events for the Huber Heights Senior Center located at 6428 Chambersburg Road. Reach the Senior Center at 233-999 or online at www.huberseniorcenter.org.

WEATHER SAFETY

Huber Heights Fire Chief, Mark Ashworth, will present important information on weather safety, tornado sirens, and Code Red. This is open to the community and will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9, at the senior center.

ADVANCED DIRECTIVES DAY

Living Wills & Health Care Power of Attorney

You will be able to complete a living will and health care power of attorney at the senior center on Wednesday, May 16. From 1-1:30 p.m., elder law attorney, George Lovett, will explain these documents, answer questions, and also provide information about the VA Aid and Attendance Benefits. His paralegal team will complete and notarize your paperwork and you will receive the original document the same day. You can then make your own copies for your family and doctor. Bring with you the name, address, and phone number of any people you want listed on the documents. If you prefer, you can take the completed documents home and have them notarized elsewhere.

Open to seniors in the community; please call 233-9999 to register.

LUNCH & LEARN

Fragility Hip Fractures

Osteoporosis combined with a fall is the cause of fragility hip fractures, which predominantly affects women ages 65 and older, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation. Loss of independence and mobility are some of the negative impacts of sustaining a hip fracture. This can lead to further complications, some serious.

Join Dr. Jennifer Jerele of Premier Orthopedics at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15, at the senior center to learn how to prevent or slow osteoporosis – and how to safeguard your living space to avoid falling. Lunch will be provided by Cypress Pointe.

Free tickets will be issued through May 9. Guests may obtain a ticket beginning May 7 if space remains.

MEMBERSHIP REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible to participate in center activities and to receive the monthly newsletter, you must be a current member. Dues are $20 (checks preferred); there is no extra charge for non-residents. Renewal is due every January. Please make sure that you receive a new membership card when you join or renew (includes honorary members). Those joining for the first time will receive a welcome packet (one per family). All are required to sign a general liability waiver.

New members are welcome anytime; seniors must be at least fifty to join and their younger spouses are welcome to join. Those turning 90 by March 1 are honorary and not charged the membership fee; however, an application must be on file and updated every January.

Interested seniors may be permitted to visit three times before joining. Dues are reduced to $5 October through December for first-time applicants only with the full renewal fee of $20 due in January.

BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR

Feel welcome to walk in for the following screening (no fasting required). Open to seniors in the community. Unavoidable short-notice cancellations may occur at times.

2nd Tuesday: May 8, 11:45-12:45, with blood pressure and sugar checks by The Laurels of Huber Heights.

EXERCISE CLASS

Summer Semester

Sinclair College provides an instructor and a variety of practical and interesting exercises. You need to be a member of the senior center and register with Sinclair College to participate. Class is held at the senior center at 9 and 10 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Senior center members may join a class any time during the year with the understanding that the full amount of $25 will be billed by Sinclair College, no matter how many weeks remain in the semester. If you factor in the total numbers of classes per semester, it comes out to less than $1 per class. The summer semester begins May 14 so register soon; call 237-7912 for details.

HEARING CHECK UP

The next screening day will be Thursday, May 10. Please call 233-9999 to make an appointment. The Fairborn Hearing Clinic offers a basic hearing screening and hearing aids are examined. Minor repairs may be made on site. Open to seniors in the community.

CONGREGATE LUNCH

There is no need to eat alone when you can enjoy a nutritious meal and the company of other seniors in a casual and friendly setting. The senior center is a site for the congregate meal program sponsored by Senior Resource. A donation of $2 is suggested from those aged 60 and up; those under 60 are required to pay $4.65. Lunch is open to the public and served 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Milk and/or water included. Please call 233-9999 by 12 p.m. the day before to make a reservation or to cancel. A choice of entrée is offered; if you do not indicate a preference, the entrée listed first will be ordered.

Note: no lunch on May 4, 15, 25.

HEALTH PLANS (One-on-One Counseling)

Free assistance is available by appointment, year round, at the senior center. You can enroll in a Medicare Advantage or Prescription Plan whether you are new or previously enrolled or if you are new to Medicare and have questions. Please bring: Medicare card and any other insurance cards and your current prescription drugs in a bag (a list is acceptable but actual meds are better). Call Debbie Marchi, OSHIIP certified volunteer, at 937-477-1881 to make an appointment.

GOLDEN QI (Chair Chi)

This modified version of Tai Chi is offered from 9:45-10:30 on Fridays for those who cannot stand for long. Golden Qi is beneficial for those in wheelchairs, with balance issues, and is a form of exercise for people who cannot exercise while standing.

TECH TIPS & NOTARY SERVICE

Do you need help with your computer, tablet, Kindle, eBooks, cell phones, or any of the current electronic computer devices including games? Drop in from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 31, and be prepared with your specific questions; bring your device with you if possible. Please note that this is not a computer class. Notary service is available as well. Thanks to Marina Dodaro for providing this service.

LUNCH & LEARN

More Capable Than We Think

Dr. Mike Pignatiello, Ph.D, clinical psychologist, will share valuable insights, direction, and services with you and/or caregivers. Knowing more about how memory actually works greatly allows seniors to better access their skills and to use their strengths and capabilities – enhancing daily functioning and caregiver interactions, improving quality of life, and reducing frustration/behaviors.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 6. Free tickets will be available starting May 2. Non-members may register beginning May 23 if any tickets remain. Final day to obtain a ticket is May 29. This event is sponsored in full by StoryPoint.

CRAFT CONNECTION

Wine Glass Candles

A fun craft project will be offered by Interim Home Health at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 14. You will make painted wine glasses with a beach décor that holds a candle on top. Please see the photo on the bulletin board. Last day to sign up is May 9. Guests may sign up May 7 if space remains. Seating is limited to 10. Phone calls accepted.

A MATTER OF BALANCE CLASS

This nationally recognized program, A Matter of Balance, was developed at the Roybal Center at Boston University and emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls and increase activity levels. Those who have fallen, find themselves avoiding activities because they are afraid of falling, or are interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength may benefit from this interactive program. People who develop a fear of falling often limit their activities which can result in physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater.

Sponsored by Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, this eight-week program will be offered at the senior center beginning June 1. Class will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday and taught by a trained coach (no class June 8). It is open to seniors age 60 and up who are able to problem solve, ambulatory or in a wheelchair, and to those who are younger and disabled. Class consists of lecture, discussion, class participation in exercises (not strenuous) that are custom tailored to the class (starts week 3), demonstrations such as how to get up from a fall, and more! Students will receive a workbook and also a certificate based on how many classes are attended. Healthy snacks will be provided. Registration begins May 3. Phone calls accepted; open to the community.

The Huber Heights Senior Center offered a ten day trip to San Antonio, Texas in April. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_GoldenTimes.jpeg The Huber Heights Senior Center offered a ten day trip to San Antonio, Texas in April.