Wayne students present business plans

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne High School business students got real-world experience last week as they presented business plans to several members of the business community.

Those business ideas included a restaurant that would feature a different menu and style of food each day to a shoe repair and rehabilitation business. Around 30 students in the Business Foundations class had presentations, some working solo and others working in pairs.

“The kids have been working on this a long time and to just generate something for a teacher it is the same kind of response they are used to,” said Business Teacher Melody McCallister. “They got very excited when they knew real-world business people was going to look at their project. They like to hear other opinions besides just mine and hear feedback and hopefully gets them just a bit more excited to become part of the business community as either business owners or employees.”

Students were given the freedom to choose what their project would be while following the same guidelines in developing their plan. The business plan touched on things such as product, location, marketing, number of employees, and ownership – things considered by all successful businesses.

“Students were allowed to choose something of their own interest, something they can feel passionate about, and follow that all the way through instead of me assigning one thing and everybody doing the same thing,” said McCallister.

Wayne Principal Jeffrey Berk said its important to provide students with real-world experiences.

“We are the top school in the area sending students to Wright State University for business, so we see that there’s a huge interest in going into business at the school,” said Berk. “We want to provide students with ways to learn soft skills so they can communicate with people in the business community and build some relationships. Those are life skills they will need to provide for their families.”

Community, business leaders offer advice, encouragement