2018 Wayne Prom Court

Wayne High School has announced the 2018 Prom Court. Pictured are back row, left to right, Deshon Parker, Cameron Picard, Ryan Boman, L’Christian Smith-Cochran; front row, left to right, Sabryna Creech, Jessica Smart, Mikaela Henline, and Cierra Fancher. Wayne’s prom will be held Saturday, May 5 with a theme of “An Evening Around the World.”

