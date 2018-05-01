Historical Society holds annual meeting

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society held their Annual meeting on April 15. It was the first opportunity to display the beautiful quilts donated to the Society. One of these quilts was just the top and had never been quilted, it was pieced together, 30 quilt squares were made by students in the fourth and fifth grades at Wayne School (now Titus) in 1927.

This treasure was finished by volunteer quilters at Carriage Hill Farm. Bertie Harbison and Cindy Buvinger, and a couple other ladies did a beautiful job finishing the 90-year-old piece. Pat Stephens, her sister Peggy Walker and Judy Shoup Holt were able to sit with Bertie at the antique quilting rack and place stitches in their mothers’ squares. This was a very special time spent with Miss Bertie, Judy, Pat and Peggy.

The other quilt found with the 1927, was a 1934 completed quilt. This was made by the graduating class of 1934, most of which were the same students, in the 5th grade in 1927. As in the 1927 quilt, each square contained the name of the student that made their square on the quilt.

These were known as friendship quilts. It was a custom back in the early days for the women in the communities to gather and make quilts. They would usually place their names in the squares, and they were given to families in the communities, when they would move away. Travel back then was not easy, and many never returned. They had the quilts to remember the ones they had left behind and something to always keep them warm.

There’s not enough words to explain how fortunate the Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society is to have these treasures in our position. Our thanks to Judy Shoup Holt for finding and donating these to the society, Thanks to Bertie Harbison, Cindy Buvinger and their friends for making the 1927 quilt complete.

The quilts will be on display, if you are interested in seeing them, contact us at wthhhs@huberhistory.org or call Pat at 937-974-5286 to arrange a visit.

Other business at the annual meeting on April 15, was an antique appraisal. Mr. Bob Deam, local realtor and auctioneer volunteered to do the appraisals. Many members from the community and society attended and had items appraised. This was also our elect of board member whose term was renewed. Karen Kaleps, Terry Walton were re-elected to another 3-year term and Judy Blankenship was elected for her first- three-year term.

Thanks to all that came out and helped to support the Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society.

Members of the Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society pose in front of a 90-year old friendship quilt on display at the Society. Pictured front row, left to right, are Judy Shoup Holt, Pat Stephens, Teresa Roberts; back row, Bertie Harbison, Hannah Savard, and Mariann Savard.