MVCTC students advance to national competition

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) HOSA Senior and Junior Chapters competed in the HOSA State Competition on April 10-11, 2018, in Columbus. The following MVCTC students were privileged to qualify for the National HOSA Competition in June of 2018 in Dallas, TX.

First Place Finishers

Deina Delgado (Tippecanoe) – Allied Health – Life Support Skills

Mariah Brewer (Eaton) – Allied Health – Clinical Nursing

Elizabeth Crosby (Brookville) – Health Careers – Parliamentary Procedure

Shawn Ertel (Tippecanoe) – Biotechnology – Parliamentary Procedure

Peyton Phillips (Northwestern) – Biotechnology – Parliamentary Procedure

Alexis Reeder (Tri-County North) – Health Careers – Parliamentary Procedure

Keara Tellis (Wayne) – Biotechnology – Parliamentary Procedure

Jaelyn Watson (Trotwood) – Biotechnology – Parliamentary Procedure

Laura Woodworth (Tri-County North) – Health Careers – Parliamentary Procedure

Second Place Finishers

Connor Howe (Dixie) – Allied Health – Medical Terminology

Shelbie Brown (Preble Shawnee) – Health Careers – Life Support Skills

Chianna McMillan, Biotechnology student from Miamisburg, qualified to compete in the National HOSA Healthcare Issues Exam.

Logan Sizemore, an Allied Health student from Eaton, was elected the Ohio HOSA 2018-2019 State Historian.

Mrs. Paula Wathen, MVCTC HOSA Advisor was recognized for her work as the Southwest Regional HOSA Competitive Events Chairperson.

Mrs. Erin Molden MVCTC HOSA Advisor was recognized as a new HOSA Chapter Advisor.

Mrs. Rhonda Philips, MVCTC Director of Instruction, was recognized for being an Outstanding Administrator Supporting HOSA Future Health Professionals.

“The mission of HOSA is to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration, and experience.”

Pictured are MVCTC Students who placed at HOSA State Competition and qualified for the National Competition in Dallas, TX. Back row, left to right, Connor Howe (Allied Health/New Lebanon), Peyton Phillips (Biotechnology/Northwestern), Laura Woodworth (Health Careers/Tri-County North), Shawn Ertel (Biotechnology/Tipp City), and Shelbie Brown (Health Careers/Preble Shawnee); front row, left to right, Keara Tellis (Biotechnology/Wayne), Jaelyn Watson (Biotechnology/Trotwood), Elizabeth Crosby (Health Careers/Brookville), Alexis Reeder (Health Careers/Tri-County North), Deina Delgado (Allied Health/Tipp City), and Mariah Brewer (Allied Health/Eaton). http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_HOSA.jpeg Pictured are MVCTC Students who placed at HOSA State Competition and qualified for the National Competition in Dallas, TX. Back row, left to right, Connor Howe (Allied Health/New Lebanon), Peyton Phillips (Biotechnology/Northwestern), Laura Woodworth (Health Careers/Tri-County North), Shawn Ertel (Biotechnology/Tipp City), and Shelbie Brown (Health Careers/Preble Shawnee); front row, left to right, Keara Tellis (Biotechnology/Wayne), Jaelyn Watson (Biotechnology/Trotwood), Elizabeth Crosby (Health Careers/Brookville), Alexis Reeder (Health Careers/Tri-County North), Deina Delgado (Allied Health/Tipp City), and Mariah Brewer (Allied Health/Eaton). Contributed photo