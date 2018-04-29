Sulphur Grove UMC to host blood drive

HUBER HEIGHTS — Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church will salute the military with a community blood drive Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the Fellowship Hall, 7505 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” t-shirt, honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s military members and blood donors. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC is celebrating May “Military Appreciation Month” with the “Gave in the USA” campaign. The olive green t-shirt is a special two-sided design with the CBC blood drop on the front and “Gave in the USA – Protecting America’s Blood Supply & More” on the back. The design features flag stenciled letters and military dog tags over silhouettes of soldiers.

The “Gave in the USA” t-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate April 30 through June 9 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Become a platelet and plasma donor

CBC is looking for more platelet and plasma donors in 2018. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are ageing, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

Platelet and plasma donations are essential to the treatment and survival of trauma, cancer, transplant, and blood disorder patients

CBC is calling on young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

