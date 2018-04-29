Wayne students perform in Sinclair Youth Wind Symphony

Five Wayne High School students were accepted to participate in the Sinclair Youth Wind Symphony. On Sunday, April 26, they performed with students from 26 other schools under the baton of composer Robert Sheldon and had a fantastic performance. Pictured left to right are Ethan DePriest, Kadie Omlor, Clara Dew, Cody McMeans, and Jayla Holzinger.

Five Wayne High School students were accepted to participate in the Sinclair Youth Wind Symphony. On Sunday, April 26, they performed with students from 26 other schools under the baton of composer Robert Sheldon and had a fantastic performance. Pictured left to right are Ethan DePriest, Kadie Omlor, Clara Dew, Cody McMeans, and Jayla Holzinger. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/04/web1_HonorBand.jpeg Five Wayne High School students were accepted to participate in the Sinclair Youth Wind Symphony. On Sunday, April 26, they performed with students from 26 other schools under the baton of composer Robert Sheldon and had a fantastic performance. Pictured left to right are Ethan DePriest, Kadie Omlor, Clara Dew, Cody McMeans, and Jayla Holzinger. Contributed photo