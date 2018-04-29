April Safety Patrollers of the Month

HUBER HEIGHTS — On Wednesday April 18 the Huber Heights Police Division hosted the last Safety Patrol of the Month Luncheon for the 2017-2018 school year. The elementary schools recognized 18 safety patrol students as going above and beyond in their safety patrol duties in the Month of April. Each student was awarded with a free lunch at CiCi’s Pizza provided by the Huber Heights Police Division.

The students were also given certificates and prizes from the Police Division. The Safety Patrol of the Month winners are from the five Huber Heights Elementary Schools- Charles H Huber Elementary, Monticello Elementary, Rushmore Elementary, Valley Forge Elementary, and Wright Brothers Elementary.

Pictured are the Huber Heights Schools Safety Patrol of the month for April. Back row, left to right, Madison Taylor, Morgyn Rose, Ashley Barlow, Elayna Page, Mackenzie Hay, Parker Pride, Paytan Merris, Jordan Shaner, and Officer Nick Lambert; front row, left to right, Traye Herrington, Logan Krisher, Jake Fernandez, Tyler Knueve, Jayden Flethcher, and Theodore Hood. Not pictured are Brooklyn Walker, Marcus Calhoun, Addison Gearheart, and De’airra Reid. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/04/web1_SafetyPatrol.jpeg Pictured are the Huber Heights Schools Safety Patrol of the month for April. Back row, left to right, Madison Taylor, Morgyn Rose, Ashley Barlow, Elayna Page, Mackenzie Hay, Parker Pride, Paytan Merris, Jordan Shaner, and Officer Nick Lambert; front row, left to right, Traye Herrington, Logan Krisher, Jake Fernandez, Tyler Knueve, Jayden Flethcher, and Theodore Hood. Not pictured are Brooklyn Walker, Marcus Calhoun, Addison Gearheart, and De’airra Reid. Contributed photo