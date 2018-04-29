HHCS to participate in summer food program

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Schools’ Nutrition Service Department is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided at the site and time listed below:

Wright Brothers Elementary

5758 Harshmanville Rd. Huber Heights, OH

Serving Dates: Monday – Friday, June 4 through August 3, 2018.

We will serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to children ages 1 to 18. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 – 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Please follow the signs to enter through the cafeteria entrance.

For additional information, please call the Nutrition Service office at 937-237-6398.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. To file a complaint of discrimination, write or call immediately:

USDA

Director, Office of Adjudication

1400 Independence Ave. SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

(866) 632-9992 or (800) 877-8339 (TTY) of (800) 845-6136 (Spanish)

USDA is an equal opportunity provider

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/04/web1_HHCSlogo-9.jpg