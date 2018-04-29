HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of April 30-May 4:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, April 30
Pancakes, fruit and juice, milk
Tuesday, May 1
Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk
Wednesday, May 2
Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk
Thursday, May 3
Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk
Friday, May 4
Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, April 30
Popcorn chicken, corn, juice/pretzel rod, milk/cucumbers
Tuesday, May 1
French toast, sausage patties, hash brown/fruit, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, May 2
Hot dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/carrots
Thursday, May 3
Pizza, salad, fruit, milk/celery
Friday, May 4
Grilled cheese, green beans, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, April 30
Spicy popcorn chicken, corn, juice/pretzel rod, milk/cucumbers
Tuesday, May 1
French toast, sausage patties, hash/brown fruit, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, May 2
Smoked sausage on bun, baked beans, fruit, milk/carrots
Thursday, May 3
Pizza bites, salad, fruit, milk/celery
Friday, May 4
Grilled cheese, green beans, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes
High School Lunch menu
Monday, April 30
Smoked sausage on bun, bacon cheeseburger, baked beans, cucumbers
Tuesday, May 1
French toast and sausage, ham and cheese bagel, hash browns, broccoli
Wednesday, May 2
Bosco cheesesticks, spicy popcorn chicken, green beans, carrots
Thursday, May 3
Chicken patty, orange chicken w/rice, vegetable egg roll, grape tomatoes
Friday, May 4
Quesadilla, fish sandwich, corn, celery
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.
