HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of April 30-May 4:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, April 30

Pancakes, fruit and juice, milk

Tuesday, May 1

Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk

Wednesday, May 2

Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk

Thursday, May 3

Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk

Friday, May 4

Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, April 30

Popcorn chicken, corn, juice/pretzel rod, milk/cucumbers

Tuesday, May 1

French toast, sausage patties, hash brown/fruit, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, May 2

Hot dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/carrots

Thursday, May 3

Pizza, salad, fruit, milk/celery

Friday, May 4

Grilled cheese, green beans, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, April 30

Spicy popcorn chicken, corn, juice/pretzel rod, milk/cucumbers

Tuesday, May 1

French toast, sausage patties, hash/brown fruit, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, May 2

Smoked sausage on bun, baked beans, fruit, milk/carrots

Thursday, May 3

Pizza bites, salad, fruit, milk/celery

Friday, May 4

Grilled cheese, green beans, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes

High School Lunch menu

Monday, April 30

Smoked sausage on bun, bacon cheeseburger, baked beans, cucumbers

Tuesday, May 1

French toast and sausage, ham and cheese bagel, hash browns, broccoli

Wednesday, May 2

Bosco cheesesticks, spicy popcorn chicken, green beans, carrots

Thursday, May 3

Chicken patty, orange chicken w/rice, vegetable egg roll, grape tomatoes

Friday, May 4

Quesadilla, fish sandwich, corn, celery

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.