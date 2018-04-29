An evening of Fine Arts

HUBER HEIGHTS — Artwork from Huber Heights students throughout the district, along with participating Huber Heights staff will be displayed in the Wayne High School Muntz Gym. The artwork will include work from Wayne High School, Weisenborn Middle School, and the elementary schools in the district.

The art will be on display May 2-3 from 6-8:30 pm.

Both evenings, the Wayne High School band will be performing in conjunction with the art show. This performance will be held in the Auditorium, which is next to the Muntz Gymnasium.

As an added treat, the combined choirs of Monticello, Rushmore, and Valley Forge Elementary will be performing together at 6:30 on Wednesday night. This performance will be in the Muntz Gym.

Fine Arts Schedule:

Wednesday, May 2

6:00 – 8:30 Artwork on display in the Muntz Gymnasium

6:30 Elementary Choirs perform in the Muntz Gymnasium

7:00 High School Concert Band and Jazz Band – Auditorium

Thursday, May 3

6:00 – 8:30 Artwork display continues in Muntz Gymnasium

7:00 High School Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble – Auditorium

Come out and see the wonderful talents of our Huber Heights students and enjoy an evening of great music.

