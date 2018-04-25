Hundreds tour Charles Huber Estate

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society would like to thank everyone who came out on Saturday and Sunday, April 21 – 22, to learn what was behind those bushes. Everyone was amazed at what they saw – A beautiful home in a beautiful setting – he former estate of Charles H. Huber and Teresa J. Huber, now owned by Vinebrook Homes. There were hundreds of guests walking around the grounds and through the house, party house and viewing the pond and enjoying the sights.

We would like to thank our Huber Heights Police and Citizens Patrol for doing such a great job of keeping the traffic going and everyone parked within the estate. A big shout out to Texas Roadhouse, Huber Heights Athletic Foundation, Oldies Radio and Vinebrook Homes.

Also, thanks to Ralph Stephens for doing double duty as photographer and outside guide, board members Sue Patrick (President), Valerie Slanker, Terry Walton (Treasurer), Judy Blankenship, Karen Kaleps, Pat Stephens (Historian) and special thanks to Bryan Taulbee (volunteer) for all their help. Most of all, thanks to the community for supporting this event and the Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society.

The Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Proceeds from this event benefits the Shearer Cemetery Restoration Project. For more information about the society, contact us at www.huberhistory.org or wthhhs@huberhistory.org.

Hundreds descended on the Charles Huber Estate last weekend for a rare glimpse "behind the bushes" at the corner of Taylorsville Road and Troy Pike. The home tours were sponsored by the Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society.