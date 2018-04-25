Reid sentenced to 18 years

DAYTON — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced today that Keith P. Reid, Jr., 18, of Dayton, was sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison for the shooting death of Davion Griffin McGhee that occurred on September 30, 2017 on Summit Square Drive.

On September 30, 2017, the Reid was captured on surveillance video fatally shooting 23‐year‐old Davion Griffin McGhee, of Huber Heights, on Summit Square Drive in Dayton.

Reid was 17 years old at the time of the homicide. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion in Juvenile Court to transfer the case to the adult court. Because of the defendant’s age and the seriousness of the charges, the transfer was mandatory.

On April 6 the defendant was found guilty on counts of:

• Attempted Murder

• Involuntary Manslaughter

• Tampering With Evidence

• Carrying Concealed Weapons

Tuesday, Reid was sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison. Once he is released from

prison, he will be placed on post‐release control for five more years.

Fatally shot Huber Heights resident

