Infrastructure main topic at City Council

HUBER HEIGHTS — Infrastructure was the theme for a large portion of Monday night’s Huber Heights City Council meeting.

It started with the annual report of Suez Water by Operations Manager Pam Whited. Suez operates the city’s water system.

Whited’s report detailed the city’s water usage and costs for 2017, but it was just the first drop in a series of water issues discussed by council.

City Manager Rob Schommer informed council that bids for the city’s water pressure improvement project came in higher than expected. He said the city would present council with options at its next work session. The bids came in around $300,000 higher than anticipated.

Schommer also said the city has completed a preliminary study of what it would cost to extend water lines to all city residents. It would require 99,000 feet of water lines with the cost of such a project somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 million.

In response to questions from Council Member Janell Smith, Schommer said the city has contacted residents who complained about flooding and runoff in Ward 2 and in other areas of the city. He cited those complaints as part of the reason the city is working on a sustainability study concerning the city’s storm drainage system. He said he would have more information for council on the subject at a future work session.

Handling water wasn’t the only infrastructure issue considered Monday night.

Schommer told council a report on street conditions will be ready next week and the commercial trash survey is slated to be completed by April 30.

In response to another question from Smith, he said that the city is in the middle of a program to upgrade speed limit signs. He said the current trend is to post fewer speed limit signs but that if residents felt signs were needed in specific areas they should contact city hall.

Also Monday night, council:

Watched Police Chief Mark Lightner swear in new police Sgt. Brian Carr.

Held a public hearing on the rezoning of land on Shull Road that is earmarked for two Habitat for Humanity houses. The 1.1535-acre lot is located on the south side of Shull Road just west of Lone Tree Drive. It currently is zoned I-1, light industrial and mixed-use. The new zoning would split it into two lots zoned R-4, single family residential. The plan is to use the two lots for Habitat for Humanity homes. The first reading for the ordinance that would approve the rezoning was held and council passed the issue onto a second reading, which will be held at the next council meeting.

Approved resolutions renewing the city’s insurance coverage.

Approved an $837,000 advance from the gasoline fund to the Miami County TIF Fund. The money will then be transferred to the Carriage Hills Infrastructure Fund to pay for infrastructure in the new section of the development, which will include 135 lots. The money will be repaid by property owners through tax assessments over the next 25 years.

Heard Mayor Jeff Gore thank residents for participation in the park clean-up day Saturday. Gore said 120-130 residents took part and he hoped to make the clean-up an annual event on the weekend of Earth Day.

Huber Heights Police Chief Mark Lightner swore in new Police Sgt. Brian Carr while members of Carr’s family and Mayor Jeff Gore watch during Monday’s City Council meeting. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/04/web1_carrwearinginversiontwo.jpeg Huber Heights Police Chief Mark Lightner swore in new Police Sgt. Brian Carr while members of Carr’s family and Mayor Jeff Gore watch during Monday’s City Council meeting. Photo by Dave Lindeman

Police sergeant sworn in

