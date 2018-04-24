Camping World coming to Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — The great outdoors is coming back to Huber Heights in a big way.

City council Monday night approved the sale of 17 acres of land to Camping World, the nation’s largest retailer of recreational vehicles and accessories.

The 17 acres is located to the east and north of the former Gander Mountain store, located off Old Troy Pike and fronting Interstate 70. Camping World purchased Gander Mountain assets last year so the company already owned the old Gander Mountain site. The 17 acres will be added to the old Gander Mountain site to create a new Camping World location in Huber Heights. It will include a Gander Outdoors retail store and Camping World RV sales and service area.

The purchase price of the city-owned property is $105,000 per acre for a total of $1,785,000 for the 17 acres.

Mayor Jeff Gore credited members of the city staff for their work in bringing Camping World to Hubert Heights.

“The issue was in the beginning our location wasn’t on the list of Gander Mountain stores to be reopened,” Gore said. “So our city staff took it upon themselves and got them re-engaged and brought them back to the table. They became interested in keeping the store open and not only that, to purchase land.”

Gore said there is no timeline yet for construction and opening, but that Camping World is eager to get started and the proper zoning already is in place. There is no word yet on the number of jobs that will be created, but positions will include RV sales and service as well as retail positions at the store.

Camping World is an Illinois-based company that has more than 140 locations in 36 states. The Huber Heights store will be one of its “SuperCenter” stores. Earlier this month, the company said it planned to have the Huber Heights store open sometime in 2018.

In announcing plans for the Huber Heights store and others in Augusta, Ga., and Marion, Ill., earlier this month, Marcus Lemonis, chairman of Camping World, said, “This is an exciting announcement not only for those of us who love the outdoors, but also for the community members of these great markets.”

Council passed the resolution approving the sale Monday night 6-1, with Janell Smith voting no. Councilman Richard Shaw was absent from Monday’s meeting.

Council’s next meeting will be May 14, 7 p.m. at city hall. Council will hold a work session May 8, 6 p.m., at city hall.

By Dave Lindeman For the Courier

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

