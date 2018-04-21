Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

April 5

Jacklyn S. Wilmoth, felony warrant arrest

Daniel W. Wells, warrant arrest

Leonard M. Staten, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession

April 6

Caleb W. Wallace, theft

Michelle M. Williamson, warrant arrest

Wyatt A. Sampson, theft without consent

William C. Rippley, endangering children

April 7

Judy C. Ritchie, theft without consent

Raeshon D. Battle, marijuana possession

Katrina M. Cheadle, warrant arrest

Dale T. Neumann, selling, purchasing, or delivering dangerous drugs

Malik A. Azeem Bullock, theft without consent

Brandon L. Cunningham, warrant arrest

April 8

D’Alize D. Releford, domestic violence

Ardae R. Ross, marijuana possession

April D. Sodders, endangering children, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

April 9

Melissa E. Baker, warrant arrest

Larry E. Looney, warrant arrest (2)

Beth A. Reed, warrant arrest

Levi S. Paris, felony warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession

April 10

Kelly A. Sanders, theft, falsification

Wendy L. Eldridge, theft without consent

April 11

Edgar G.. Dennis, possessing drug abuse instruments

Michelle L. Kelley, warrant arrest (2)

Christina R. Robinson, theft

Bethany A. Phillips, theft without consent

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

