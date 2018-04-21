Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
April 5
Jacklyn S. Wilmoth, felony warrant arrest
Daniel W. Wells, warrant arrest
Leonard M. Staten, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession
April 6
Caleb W. Wallace, theft
Michelle M. Williamson, warrant arrest
Wyatt A. Sampson, theft without consent
William C. Rippley, endangering children
April 7
Judy C. Ritchie, theft without consent
Raeshon D. Battle, marijuana possession
Katrina M. Cheadle, warrant arrest
Dale T. Neumann, selling, purchasing, or delivering dangerous drugs
Malik A. Azeem Bullock, theft without consent
Brandon L. Cunningham, warrant arrest
April 8
D’Alize D. Releford, domestic violence
Ardae R. Ross, marijuana possession
April D. Sodders, endangering children, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
April 9
Melissa E. Baker, warrant arrest
Larry E. Looney, warrant arrest (2)
Beth A. Reed, warrant arrest
Levi S. Paris, felony warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession
April 10
Kelly A. Sanders, theft, falsification
Wendy L. Eldridge, theft without consent
April 11
Edgar G.. Dennis, possessing drug abuse instruments
Michelle L. Kelley, warrant arrest (2)
Christina R. Robinson, theft
Bethany A. Phillips, theft without consent
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.
