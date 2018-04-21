HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of April 23-27:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, April 23

Pancakes, fruit and juice, milk

Tuesday, April 24

Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk

Wednesday, April 25

Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk

Thursday, April 26

Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk

Friday, April 27

Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, April 23

Breakfast pizza, tater tots, juice, milk/cucumbers

Tuesday, April 24

Mac & cheese with nuggets, green beans, fruit/dinner roll, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, April 25

French toast, sausage patties, hash brown/fruit, milk/carrots

Thursday, April 26

Walking taco, refried beans, fruit, milk/shredded lettuce

Friday, April 27

Cheese pizza, salad, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, April 23

Spicy chicken sandwich, cheesy mashed potatoes, juice, milk/cucumbers

Tuesday, April 24

Pepperoni pizza bites, green beans, fruit, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, April 25

Warrior burger, corn, fruit, milk/carrots

Thursday, April 26

Fiestada pizza, black beans, fruit, milk/shredded lettuce

Friday, April 27

Turkey club sandwich, waffle fries, fruit, milk/celery

High School Lunch menu

Monday, April 23

Italian sub sandwich, pizza, corn, cucumbers

Tuesday, April 24

Chicken nuggets, philly cheese steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli

Wednesday, April 25

Cheeseburger, pasta with cheesebread stick, green beans, carrots

Thursday, April 26

Pizza calzone, grilled cheese, waffle fries, grape tomatoes

Friday, April 27

Chicken quesadilla, spicy chicken, refried beans, corn

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.