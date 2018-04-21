HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of April 23-27:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, April 23
Pancakes, fruit and juice, milk
Tuesday, April 24
Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk
Wednesday, April 25
Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk
Thursday, April 26
Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk
Friday, April 27
Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, April 23
Breakfast pizza, tater tots, juice, milk/cucumbers
Tuesday, April 24
Mac & cheese with nuggets, green beans, fruit/dinner roll, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, April 25
French toast, sausage patties, hash brown/fruit, milk/carrots
Thursday, April 26
Walking taco, refried beans, fruit, milk/shredded lettuce
Friday, April 27
Cheese pizza, salad, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, April 23
Spicy chicken sandwich, cheesy mashed potatoes, juice, milk/cucumbers
Tuesday, April 24
Pepperoni pizza bites, green beans, fruit, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, April 25
Warrior burger, corn, fruit, milk/carrots
Thursday, April 26
Fiestada pizza, black beans, fruit, milk/shredded lettuce
Friday, April 27
Turkey club sandwich, waffle fries, fruit, milk/celery
High School Lunch menu
Monday, April 23
Italian sub sandwich, pizza, corn, cucumbers
Tuesday, April 24
Chicken nuggets, philly cheese steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli
Wednesday, April 25
Cheeseburger, pasta with cheesebread stick, green beans, carrots
Thursday, April 26
Pizza calzone, grilled cheese, waffle fries, grape tomatoes
Friday, April 27
Chicken quesadilla, spicy chicken, refried beans, corn
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU