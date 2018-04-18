Spence wins scholarship

Wayne Senior Rebekah Spence recently was awarded the Franklin B. Walter scholarship from the Montgomery County Education Service Center. Spence, who will attend Ohio State University and study Biomedical Engineering, is pictured left to right with Karen Robles, her mother Maria Spence, and Wayne Principal Jeff Berk.

Contributed photo