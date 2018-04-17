Valley Forge students learn on 3D printers

HUBER HEIGHTS — Valley Forge Elementary students are taking their learning to new levels by using two 3D printers purchased after winning a grant. The grant was from the Air Force Association that required students to explore STEM-related projects for the classroom.

The Air Force Association with support of Aerospace Education awarded Valley Forge’s sixth grade SOAR students a $500 grant in February 2018. Since then, the students have put the 3D printers to work in the classroom.

One of the ways students have used 3D printers is by integrating it within their Engineering Design Process. The printers have empowered students to problem solve, conceptualize, and visualize designs from sketch to final product.

The 3D printers have also served as the catalyst for student creativity in the classroom. With the aid of the 3D printers, students have moved from being passive consumers of educational content to actively shaping their own education by using 3D software.

Students at Valley Forge Elementary School are using 3D printers purchased with grant money as part of their engineering design process and other STEM related projects.

SOAR program awarded grant