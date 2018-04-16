Chamber welcomes Divine Flowers & Gifts

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce welcomed Divine Flowers & Gifts with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 14, Divine Flowers & Gifts is located at 7815 Waynetown Blvd.

Owner Sheri Ward, Marketing Director Taylor Flaugher, and Operations Manager Sophia Ward can be seen cutting the ribbon. Present from the City of Huber Heights were Councilmen Andy Hill, Glenn Otto, and Richard Shaw, along with many family members and guests.

Divine Flower & Gifts can be reached at 937-813-7894, or viewed at http://divine-flowers-gifts.business.site/. Thecompany’s vision is to create high-quality arrangements and deliver amazing customer service to everyone of their customers.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

