Huber Heights Police arrest report

March 29

Timothy E. Yerian, warrant arrest

Mary C. Ganley, criminal trespass

Timothy W. Wolf, felony warrant

Anita A. Brown, theft without consent

March 30

Amber L. Legge, OVI, aggravated menacing

Miquon A. Marejka, theft without consent

Charles A. Robinson, theft without consent

Lauren P. Shears, aggravated trespassing

March 31

Ryan M. McCabe, criminal damaging

Mark E. Jeffries, theft

Alexis L. Johns, theft

Jerry L. Harris, domestic violence

April 1

Bronna C. Lawrence, theft

April 2

Nicole L. Mills, theft without consent

Matthew T. Devault, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business

Lillian N. Holub, warrant arrest (2), falsification

April 3

Tevin L. Foster, menacing

Heather M. Orris-Delong, warrant arrest

April 4

Gregory D. Pooler, drug possession

Robert D. Oller, domestic violence

Terrell J. Moore, domestic violence

Kevin J. Francis, warrant arrest

William J. Barlowe, felony warrant arrest

Clarence W. Barlowe, warrant arrest

Jennifer M. Hethcote, theft

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

