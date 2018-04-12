Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
March 29
Timothy E. Yerian, warrant arrest
Mary C. Ganley, criminal trespass
Timothy W. Wolf, felony warrant
Anita A. Brown, theft without consent
March 30
Amber L. Legge, OVI, aggravated menacing
Miquon A. Marejka, theft without consent
Charles A. Robinson, theft without consent
Lauren P. Shears, aggravated trespassing
March 31
Ryan M. McCabe, criminal damaging
Mark E. Jeffries, theft
Alexis L. Johns, theft
Jerry L. Harris, domestic violence
April 1
Bronna C. Lawrence, theft
April 2
Nicole L. Mills, theft without consent
Matthew T. Devault, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business
Lillian N. Holub, warrant arrest (2), falsification
April 3
Tevin L. Foster, menacing
Heather M. Orris-Delong, warrant arrest
April 4
Gregory D. Pooler, drug possession
Robert D. Oller, domestic violence
Terrell J. Moore, domestic violence
Kevin J. Francis, warrant arrest
William J. Barlowe, felony warrant arrest
Clarence W. Barlowe, warrant arrest
Jennifer M. Hethcote, theft
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.
