Wayne Junior ROTC cadets visit Parris Island

40 cadets with the Wayne High School Junior ROTC spent a day at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island (NC) during spring break where the participated in a one-day boot camp, spent a night in the barracks, performed military drill, used an M-16 simulator, and traversed confidence and obstacle courses. The cadets are pictured in front of the Iwo Jima monument at the base.
