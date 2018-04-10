Warriors compete at Regional Science Day

XENIA — Nine Huber Heights City Schools (HHCS) students are heading to state science fair competition. The district was represented well James Zbinden standing next to his science projectas 14 students competed at the West District Science Day held at Central State University.
Student projects were graded on a 40 point scale and were judging criteria included effectively using the scientific method, clarity of expression, knowledge achieved and originality and creativity. Students earning a score of 36 or higher are eligible to compete in state competition. The State Science Day will be held on May 12 at Ohio State University.
Two Huber Heights students received special awards for their science projects. Emma Mainord received a $100 scholarship to this year’s B-WISER Science Camp at The College of Wooster. The annual camp is dedicated to enhancing young girls’ interest in science, research, and engineering. Enna Eastman also received a $100 Central State University Agricultural Science Award.
Students participating and their ratings are as follows (* denotes advancement to state competition):
Charles Huber Elementary
Tiara-Lynn Jackson – Excellent
Jocelyn Garcia* – Superior
Enna Eastman* – Superior
Monticello Elementary
Chloe Cantrell – Excellent
Rushmore Elementary
Alyssa Hodkin* – Superior
Wright Brothers Elementary
Logan Cooley-Apel – Excellent
Zach Zufall8 – Superior
Weisenborn Junior High
Jenna Roberts* – Superior
Miguel Abeldano* – Superior
Camryn McElroy – Good
Raelee Lance* – Superior
Emma Mainord* – Superior
James Zbinden* – Superior
Wayne High School
Sarai Combs – Excellent
Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU