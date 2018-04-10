Warriors compete at Regional Science Day

XENIA — Nine Huber Heights City Schools (HHCS) students are heading to state science fair competition. The district was represented well James Zbinden standing next to his science projectas 14 students competed at the West District Science Day held at Central State University.

Student projects were graded on a 40 point scale and were judging criteria included effectively using the scientific method, clarity of expression, knowledge achieved and originality and creativity. Students earning a score of 36 or higher are eligible to compete in state competition. The State Science Day will be held on May 12 at Ohio State University.

Two Huber Heights students received special awards for their science projects. Emma Mainord received a $100 scholarship to this year’s B-WISER Science Camp at The College of Wooster. The annual camp is dedicated to enhancing young girls’ interest in science, research, and engineering. Enna Eastman also received a $100 Central State University Agricultural Science Award.

Students participating and their ratings are as follows (* denotes advancement to state competition):

Charles Huber Elementary

Tiara-Lynn Jackson – Excellent

Jocelyn Garcia* – Superior

Enna Eastman* – Superior

Monticello Elementary

Chloe Cantrell – Excellent

Rushmore Elementary

Alyssa Hodkin* – Superior

Wright Brothers Elementary

Logan Cooley-Apel – Excellent

Zach Zufall8 – Superior

Weisenborn Junior High

Jenna Roberts* – Superior

Miguel Abeldano* – Superior

Camryn McElroy – Good

Raelee Lance* – Superior

Emma Mainord* – Superior

James Zbinden* – Superior

Wayne High School

Sarai Combs – Excellent

Sarai Combs, James Zbinden, and Zach Zufall were among students from the Huber Heights City Schools who competed at the West District Science Day held at Central State University. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/04/web1_ScienceDay.jpg Sarai Combs, James Zbinden, and Zach Zufall were among students from the Huber Heights City Schools who competed at the West District Science Day held at Central State University. HHCS Photo

Nine students advance to state competition

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.