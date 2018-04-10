Heights Racquetball Club to become indoor sports complex

HUBER HEIGHTS — Recreation in Huber Heights took a few steps forward at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Councilman Richard Shaw started the ball rolling with an announcement that the former Huber Heights Racquetball Club at 5239 Taylorsville Road has been purchased by Bison Commercial Investments. Bison plans to turn the building into an indoor sports facility.

Shaw said Bison is “seeking any individuals or organizations interested in partnering with them in their vision to help make this a destination for our community.”

“It has been no secret that the city of Huber Heights is a sports-driven community with the potential to become a regional sports destination,” Shaw said.

The former racquetball club has been closed after a troubled past that included numerous fights during parties. One of those fights escalated when two people were injured by gunshots in 2016.

The announcement comes soon after The Dayton Juniors Club’s announcement that it hopes to construct a facility on Executive Boulevard. The $3.1 million facility would include six volleyball courts.

Shaw said any local groups interested in being partners in the Juniors Club plan can contact the Juniors Club at 419-305-7982 or at djrsdirector@gmail.com.

Bison Investments also is looking for local involvement and can be contacted at 937-430-1094.

Later in the meeting, council approved a contract for the second phase of the city’s parks and recreation plan. By a 6-2 vote, council approved a $35,000 dollar contract with PROS Consulting Corp., which also handled the first phase of the plan.

Councilman Glenn Otto previously had opposed spending the money on the plan because he said he felt the money should be made available for parks and recreation improvements. He said he was now supporting the contract because he felt there would be sufficient funds for park improvements. Later in the meeting, council approved a supplemental appropriation of $35,000 for the parks and recreation budget, which means the second phase of the master plan will not decrease the amount of money available for parks development.

Shaw and Janell Smith voted against the contract and Shaw voted against the supplemental appropriation.

To top off council’s active night, Mayor Jeff Gore announced plans for a community parks clean-up on April 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clean-up is being held in conjunction with Earth Day, which is April 22. Gore said residents who would like to volunteer to help can register by contacting LeeAnne Porter at 237-5824 or at lporter@hhoh.org. The first 100 volunteers will receive a free T-shirt from the city created especially for the event.

Council’s next meeting will be April 23, 7 p.m. at city hall. Council’s next work session will be April 17, 6 p.m., at city hall.

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

