City Council discusses flooding

HUBER HEIGHTS — Water, water everywhere … that was one of the themes at Monday night’s Huber Heights City Council meeting.

Last week’s rainstorm caused flooding all around the Miami Valley and was addressed by Assistant City Manager Scott Falkowski at Monday’s meeting.

Falkowski said the city received numerous calls about high water during and after the deluge, which dumped 4 inches of rain on Huber Heights in 12 hours.

In answer to a question from Mayor Jeff Gore, Falkowski said 5 ½ inches of rain over a 24-hour period is classified as a 100-year storm. “When we have events like this, a lot of times it is just too much water trying to get down a small hole,” Falkowski said. However, he said the water did recede fairly quickly once the rain stopped and the city’s system of retention ponds and other drainage features prevented houses from being flooded during the storm.

Gore and Falkowski also commented on the importance of residents making sure leaves and grass clippings on the curb and not in the street to help prevent drains from being clogged.

“In the fall, when we ask you to place them on the curb and not on the street, this is a big reason why,” Falkowski said. “So yes, be very careful about putting clippings and leaves out in the street because that could cause problems, but that doesn’t mean that it is causing problems.” Falkowski said the city did check on drains after the storm.

“A lot of our streets did have flash flooding on them but let us be thankful we haven’t heard complaints of any actual home floods,” Gore said.

Falkowski said the city wants to hear about any drainage problems that resulted from the flood.

“If there is a certain area you saw where you feel there is a problem, please contact us, please contact the city engineer and we will look into it,” he said.

Drainage also came up later in the meeting when council considered a resolution that would result in infrastructure work for additional houses in the Carriage Trails subdivision. The $837,000 would be repaid over 25 years by assessments on property tax bills from the 135 new houses that will be constructed.

Council members Janell Smith and Glenn Otto both asked about street flooding and drainage in the Carriage Trails area with Otto specifically questioning the amount of water being directed into a creek that runs through the area.

Falkowski said the city is closely monitoring drainage and erosion in the area and that additional detention areas that are part of the next phase of development will help manage runoff.

Council voted 7-1 to approve the resolution. An accompanying ordinance, which is necessary for ultimate approval of the project, was passed onto second reading and will be considered by council at its next meeting.

Also on Monday night, council:

Approved an ordinance to refinance the construction of the Rose Music Center. A total of $7,900,000 in notes was to mature in May of this year, so council approved a three-year note for refinancing. City staff investigated one-, two-, and 10-year options before recommending the three-year plan. Assistant City Manager Donnie Jones explained at the end of three years the city will be able to make extra payments on the principal if desired and at that time will consider how to handle the remaining balance.

Approved a resolution that will allow the city to donate old office furniture and equipment that cannot be sold to local non-profit groups such as St. Francis stores.

Approved a resolution that will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation to perform bridge repairs at no cost to the city on the Brandt Pike bridge north of the YMCA. The work will take place this spring and summer and the road will remain open during repairs.

Approved submission of a loan request for an Ohio Development Water Authority loan from the state of Ohio for the north pressure zone water pressure project. Bids are to be opened for the project on Friday.

Approved a contract with Air Force One for repair, replacement and maintenance for the HVAC systems in all city buildings. The contract is for $45,000 a year for three years.

Approved seeking bids for improvement for the council chambers audio-visual system.

