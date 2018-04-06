HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of April 9-13:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, April 9
Pancakes, fruit and juice, milk
Tuesday, April 10
Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk
Wednesday, April 11
Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk
Thursday, April 12
Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk
Friday, April 13
Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, April 9
Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, juice, milk/shredded lettuce
Tuesday, April 10
Warrior burger, corn, fruit, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, April 11
Pizza calzone, green beans, fruit, milk/cucumbers
Thursday, April 12
Cheeseburger, oven fries, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes
Friday, April 13
Pepperoni pizza, salad, fruit, milk/carrots
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, April 9
Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, juice, milk/shredded lettuce
Tuesday, April 10
BBQ chicken sandwich, oven fries, fruit, milk/broccoli
Wednesday, April 11
Spicy chicken tenders, green beans, fruit, milk/cucumbers
Thursday, April 12
Pepperoni pizza, salad, fruit, milk/carrots
Friday, April 13
Chili with cornbread, corn, fruit, milk/celery
High School Lunch menu
Monday, April 9
Spicy tenders, bacon cheeseburger, green beans, celery
Tuesday, April 10
Ham & cheese bagel, french toast & sausage, hash browns, broccoli
Wednesday, April 11
Chicken fajitas, spicy chicken, black beans, cucumbers
Thursday, April 12
Chicken & noodles, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, carrots
Friday, April 13
Deluxe chicken sandwich, pizza bites, broccoli & cheese, grape tomatoes
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.
