HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of April 9-13:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, April 9

Pancakes, fruit and juice, milk

Tuesday, April 10

Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk

Wednesday, April 11

Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk

Thursday, April 12

Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk

Friday, April 13

Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, April 9

Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, juice, milk/shredded lettuce

Tuesday, April 10

Warrior burger, corn, fruit, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, April 11

Pizza calzone, green beans, fruit, milk/cucumbers

Thursday, April 12

Cheeseburger, oven fries, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes

Friday, April 13

Pepperoni pizza, salad, fruit, milk/carrots

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, April 9

Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, juice, milk/shredded lettuce

Tuesday, April 10

BBQ chicken sandwich, oven fries, fruit, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, April 11

Spicy chicken tenders, green beans, fruit, milk/cucumbers

Thursday, April 12

Pepperoni pizza, salad, fruit, milk/carrots

Friday, April 13

Chili with cornbread, corn, fruit, milk/celery

High School Lunch menu

Monday, April 9

Spicy tenders, bacon cheeseburger, green beans, celery

Tuesday, April 10

Ham & cheese bagel, french toast & sausage, hash browns, broccoli

Wednesday, April 11

Chicken fajitas, spicy chicken, black beans, cucumbers

Thursday, April 12

Chicken & noodles, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, carrots

Friday, April 13

Deluxe chicken sandwich, pizza bites, broccoli & cheese, grape tomatoes

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.