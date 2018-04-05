Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

March 22

Christopher D. Norvell, theft

March 23

Michael Morgan, criminal trespass

Gary P. Lincoln, warrant arrest

Chad A. Dollar, warrant arrest

Lindsay M. Radominski, theft without consent

March 24

Jeffrey P. Davis, felony aggravated burglary

Daniel E. Ziemba, domestic violence (2 counts)

March 25

Kaleb M. Blakely, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of marijuana, warrant arrest

Brexston L. Fisher, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Danny Frances, OVI

March 26

Todd M. Nagy, warrant arrest

Jeremiah L. Gibson, theft without consent, warrant arrest (x3)

Michell L. Rue, domestic violence

March 27

Jenna L. Hollon, warrant arrest

March 28

Brian E. Foster, OVI

Marcus D. Stargell, domestic violence

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

