Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
March 22
Christopher D. Norvell, theft
March 23
Michael Morgan, criminal trespass
Gary P. Lincoln, warrant arrest
Chad A. Dollar, warrant arrest
Lindsay M. Radominski, theft without consent
March 24
Jeffrey P. Davis, felony aggravated burglary
Daniel E. Ziemba, domestic violence (2 counts)
March 25
Kaleb M. Blakely, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of marijuana, warrant arrest
Brexston L. Fisher, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Danny Frances, OVI
March 26
Todd M. Nagy, warrant arrest
Jeremiah L. Gibson, theft without consent, warrant arrest (x3)
Michell L. Rue, domestic violence
March 27
Jenna L. Hollon, warrant arrest
March 28
Brian E. Foster, OVI
Marcus D. Stargell, domestic violence
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU