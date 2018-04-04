Now You Know presentation on opioid crisis

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights Police and Fire Departments responded to 305 unintentional overdoses and 16 unintentional overdose fatalities in 2017 while administering 148 doses of Narcan/Naloxone

The overdose epidemic is a very real and very troubling problem plaguing the State of Ohio. Now You Know will be the first step in bringing knowledge to our community on the dangers of this epidemic, what trends we are seeing in our area, what to do if you come into contact with these substances, what the signs of an overdose are, and resources available in our community.

The event will be held Sunday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Wayne High School auditorium. Now You Know will feature speakers from the Montgomery County Drug Free Coalition, ADAMHS Board of Montgomery County, and Project Dawn.

There will also be representatives from partner agencies such as the Huber Heights Police and Fire Departments, the City of Huber Heights, the Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine’s Heroin Unit, and Engage City Church.

This informational event will bring to light dangers, ways to protect ourselves and our families, and ways to help those that are addicted. If you are addicted or have a loved one that is addicted we will have information on treatment options available.

Many people we speak to about these issues have the same response when presented with this information, “I didn’t know that.” We hope through this event we can get this important information out so together we can tell everyone, NOW YOU KNOW.

Now You Know is designed to educate parents/families on addictions that is plaguing our cities and neighborhoods. This movement is all about letting you know how to talk to your kids about drugs, and equip you to have the necessary conversations with your child.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

