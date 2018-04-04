Mother Nature provides roller coaster ride

VANDALIA — The roller coaster that is often the transition from Winter to Spring in the Miami Valley was on full display earlier this week. The wild swings in weather from Easter Sunday to Wednesday come on the heels of an unusually cold and wet March.

On Monday, much the Miami Valley woke to 2-3 inches of snow which, fortunately, accumulated primarily on grassy surfaces thus causing few travel problems. Huber Heights City Schools did not return from spring break until Tuesday, so the district was not affected by the snow.

The snowfall was the third measurable snow since spring began on March 21. According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, this March was just the fifth time since 1895 that temperatures had not reached 60 degrees.

Tuesday set an all-time record for rainfall with 2.88 inches of rain, shattering the old record of 1.75 inches set in 1957.

That heavy rain fell on already saturated ground after six straight days of rain last week leaving causing widespread flooding.

Rip Rap Road in Huber Heights was closed by flooding from the Great Miami River which also submerged Rip Rap Road Park.

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal through the weekend with 1-3 inches of snow expected Friday into Saturday, but there’s hope that the cold, wet pattern will start to break by midweek. Temperatures toward the end of the week are expected to move into the low 60’s.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson says that the Polar Vortex, a large area of cold air, is expected to retreat northward over Canada which will usher in warmer weather.

“As the weather pattern evolves during the middle of April, it looks like cool air will be coming from the Pacific, rather than northern Canada for much of the Northeast,” said Anderson.

High water from heavy rains last week were still flowing through the Taylorsville Dam on Monday morning as a light coating of snow fell overnight Easter Sunday into Monday morning. The snow was the third measurable snow since the official beginning of Spring on March 21. Floodwaters from the Great Miami River sped under the bridge at Little York and Rip Rap Roads in Huber Heights on Wednesday. Rip Rap Road Park was underwater and Rip Rap Road closed at Johnson Station Road in Vandalia on Wednesday morning.