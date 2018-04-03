Historical Society to host events in April

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society is excited to be hosting these events in April.

On Sunday, April 15, from 2-5 p.m., the society will be hosting an antique appraisal at Studebaker School, 5950 Longford Road. Local auctioneer and realtor Mr. Bob Deam will be appraising antiques at $5.00 each with a limit of three items to appraise. Items must be able to be carried in to be appraised. Members of the society will be voting on the next members of the Board of Directors. After the appraisal, guests are invited to join the society in their rooms located in the lower level of the school. We will be displaying our historic Wayne School 1927 and 1934 quilts, made by the students back in the day. Refreshments will be served during this time.

On Saturday and Sunday April 21 – 22, from 1 to 4 pm, you will have an opportunity to learn what is behind the fence on the North East corner of Old Troy Pk. and Taylorsville Rd. Admission is $5. Per person, children under 12 are free. This location is the former home of Charles Huber. Tickets are available from Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society board members and will also be available at the door.

For more information contact Pat Stephens 937-974-5286 or wthhhs@huberhistory.org