Huber Heights seeks to fill board vacancies

HUBER HEIGHTS – The City of Huber Heights has announced a vacancy on the City’s Personnel Appeals Board and the Parks and Recreation Board. Applications will be accepted for both openings until April 30.

Applications can be obtained at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road or from the City of Huber Heights website, www.hhoh.org. (Click on City Council > Boards and Commissions > City of Huber Heights Application for Board/Commission Membership).

Applicants must be a resident and elector of Huber Heights (registered to vote). Boards and commissions advise the City Council on issues important to the City of Huber Heights. Most positions do not require extensive expertise, just an eagerness to serve.

Applications should be sent to the Huber Heights City Council, c/o Anthony Rodgers, Clerk of Council, 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424 or to arodgers@hhoh.org.

Applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview with Huber Heights City Staff and/or the Huber Heights City Council at a time yet to be determined.

Parks and Recreation Board

The Parks and Recreation Board makes recommendations to the City Council for the operation of public parks, recreation facilities, and the acquisition, improvement, construction and maintenance of the parks, parkways, bikeways and other areas. The Parks and Recreation Board is advisory in nature. Applicants with an interest in promoting recreation, parks and fitness are desired. The Parks and Recreation Board was created by City Charter.

The Parks and Recreation Board meets once a month on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 PM or as needed in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio.

Personnel Appeals Board

The Personnel Appeals Board hears appeals when any officer or employee of the City in non- exempt service is aggrieved by a personnel action by the City administration. The Personnel Appeals Board has the power and authority to subpoena witnesses, administer oaths, and require the production of evidence. Decisions of the Personnel Appeals Board are subject to review by the courts in the manner provided by the general laws of Ohio. The Personnel Appeals Board was established by the City Charter.

The Personnel Appeals Boards meets as needed in the Council Chambers at the Huber Heights City Hall at 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio.

City seeks applicants for boards and commissions

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

