HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of April 2-6:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, April 2

No School

Tuesday, April 3

Poptarts, fruit and juice, milk

Wednesday, April 4

Sausage/Pancake, fruit and juice, milk

Thursday, April 5

Cereal/Oatmeal bar, fruit and juice, milk

Friday, April 6

Breakfast pizza, fruit and juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, April 2

No School

Tuesday, April 3

Corn dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, April 4

Mini pancakes, sausage patties, hash brown/fruit, milk/carrots

Thursday, April 5

Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, fruit, milk/celery

Friday, April 6

Pizza, salad, fruit, ,ilk/grape tomatoes

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, April 2

No School

Tuesday, April 3

Hot dog, baked beans, fruit, milk/broccoli

Wednesday, April 4

Mini pancakes, sausage patties, hash brown/fruit, milk/carrots

Thursday, April 5

Chicken drumstick, cheesy mashed potatoes, fruit/dinner roll, milk/celery

Friday, April 6

Cheese pizza or fish sandwich, salad, fruit, milk/grape tomatoes

High School Lunch menu

Monday, April 2

No school

Tuesday, April 3

Taco quesadilla, spicy chicken, black beans, broccoli

Wednesday, April 4

Bosco cheesesticks, philly cheesesteak, green beans, carrots

Thursday, April 5

BBQ Chicken sandwich, pizza, cheese mashed potatoes, grape tomatoes

Friday, April 6

Mac & Cheese w/ chicken nuggets, pulled pork, corn, cucumbers

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.