Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

March 15

Sylvia Ambrose, contributing to delinquency of a child

Kevin J. Francis, felony warrant, resisting arrest

Phillip M. Slone, possession of marijuana

Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespassing

Kelsey L. Jejuan Robinson, felony domestic violence

Andrew P. Young, theft

Timothy J. Madden, warrant arrest

Douglas M. Keeton, OVI

March 16

Keyson A. Webb, theft

Brandy C. Crowder, theft

Devion R. M. Jackson, warrant arrest

Christopher J. Finfrock, OVI, possession of drugs

Anh K. C. Phu, possession of drug paraphernalia

Catheryn R. Dean, disorderly conduct/intoxication

March 17

Jeremy L. Hasty, felony warrant arrest

Joshua M. Frock, warrant arrest

Samantha K. Walker, theft without consent

Cassandra M. Brazil, theft

Dalaquan K. Greathouse, theft

Lauren L. Garcia, domestic violence

Taylor J. Davenport, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

March 18

Long T. Nguyen, open container

Jeremy M. Begovich, domestic violence

Timothy L. Friend, warrant arrest

Patricia A. Taylor, warrant arrest

Colton T. J. Smith, theft

March 19

Natalie N. Oskowski, drug paraphernalia

Elvis J. Wooliver, open container violation

Michael A. Cooper, warrant arrest

Robert E. Smouse, possession of drug abuse instruments

Christopher A. Lillard, warrant arrest

Derrick A. Landers, warrant arrest (2)

Randall W. Crigger, carrying concealed weapon

Jordan S. Taylor, felony warrant arrest

March 20

Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass

March 21

Michquel D. Jackson, warrant arrest, theft

Sheneika L. Allen, theft without consent

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/03/web1_police-logo-3.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.