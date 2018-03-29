Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
March 15
Sylvia Ambrose, contributing to delinquency of a child
Kevin J. Francis, felony warrant, resisting arrest
Phillip M. Slone, possession of marijuana
Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespassing
Kelsey L. Jejuan Robinson, felony domestic violence
Andrew P. Young, theft
Timothy J. Madden, warrant arrest
Douglas M. Keeton, OVI
March 16
Keyson A. Webb, theft
Brandy C. Crowder, theft
Devion R. M. Jackson, warrant arrest
Christopher J. Finfrock, OVI, possession of drugs
Anh K. C. Phu, possession of drug paraphernalia
Catheryn R. Dean, disorderly conduct/intoxication
March 17
Jeremy L. Hasty, felony warrant arrest
Joshua M. Frock, warrant arrest
Samantha K. Walker, theft without consent
Cassandra M. Brazil, theft
Dalaquan K. Greathouse, theft
Lauren L. Garcia, domestic violence
Taylor J. Davenport, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
March 18
Long T. Nguyen, open container
Jeremy M. Begovich, domestic violence
Timothy L. Friend, warrant arrest
Patricia A. Taylor, warrant arrest
Colton T. J. Smith, theft
March 19
Natalie N. Oskowski, drug paraphernalia
Elvis J. Wooliver, open container violation
Michael A. Cooper, warrant arrest
Robert E. Smouse, possession of drug abuse instruments
Christopher A. Lillard, warrant arrest
Derrick A. Landers, warrant arrest (2)
Randall W. Crigger, carrying concealed weapon
Jordan S. Taylor, felony warrant arrest
March 20
Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass
March 21
Michquel D. Jackson, warrant arrest, theft
Sheneika L. Allen, theft without consent
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.
