Council adds teeth to decorum rules

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Council has made efforts to make sure its members don’t get personal during meetings. Those efforts include a “councilmember decorum” section in the rules of council.

On Monday night, council added an “or else” clause to the rules.

By a 6-2 vote, council approved an enforcement revision to the decorum rules, which states: “For repeated offenses, the presiding officer shall put the question of whether the offender shall be removed from the meeting which shall be determined by a vote of three-fourths of councilmembers then present (excluding the offender) without debate.”

The policy states that “disparaging comments about a specific member of council’s personhood, political affiliations, or matters of a personal nature will be ruled out of order by the presiding officer.”

Council Members Janell Smith and Richard Shaw voted no.

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

