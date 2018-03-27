Huber Heights begins park upgrades

HUBER HEIGHTS — Residents of Huber Heights should be noticing improvements at the city’s parks.

Assistant City Manager Scott Falkowski outlined the city’s efforts to work on park improvements and repairs at Monday night’s council meeting. Councilman Richard Shaw further explained that a local business has agreed to work with the city to rebuild the playground at Miami Villa Park, including wheelchair access. Shaw said the city is working with the local historic society on a potential renovation project at the historic Wayne Township Fire Station located next to the park.

Shaw also announced that two businesses have agreed to help the city with a new park that will be located at the corner of Dial and Longford streets.

Falkowski also told council that Chambersburg Road is closed from Evergreen Woods Drive to Bellefontaine Road for the second phase of the Chambersburg Road widening project. It will be closed for 3-4 months. Fishburg Road between Aaron and Endicott will close beginning Monday for 2-3 months for road repairs.

In other business Monday night, council:

Approved an ordinance that makes it possible for the city to fine rental property owners who do not inform the city tax department about renters who move in or out of their properties. The maximum fine is $100 per unreported tenant. Councilman Glenn Otto was the lone no vote.

Appointed Cindy Davidson to the Arts and Beautification Commission to a term expiring June 20, 2020; appointed Jamie Lussier to the Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board to a term expiring Jan. 1, 2020; appointed Ronald Williams to the Planning Commission to a term expiring Jan. 31, 2022; and appointed Nina Deam, Bryan Detty, And Keith Hensley to the Parks And Recreation Board to terms expiring March 31, 2021.

Heard David Thomas of the Huber Heights Performing Arts Hall of Fame announce the 2018 inductees to the hall: Lauri Deptula-Wilson, Mary Fox, Donald Hageman, Byron Hays, Barry Hobart (better known as Dr. Creep), Barbara Jorgensen, Robert Schmid and Roy Webb. The dinner and induction ceremony will be held April 28 at Wayne High School.

Approved contracts for the 2018 street program with the John Jergensen Co., not to exceed $825,000; and Pavement Technology Inc., not to exceed $21,000. Otto commented that he hoped more money could be used in the future for infrastructure improvements and Vice Mayor Ed Lyons said that council plans to discuss the issue at council’s next work session.

Approved contracts for the 2018 sidewalk program and concrete portion of the 2018 street program to Durst Brothers Excavating, not to exceed $132,000; A-1 Concrete Leveling, not to exceed $3,500; and Multi-Task Construction, not to exceed $755,000.

Approved supplemental appropriations for: $1,300 for donation to the historical society from mayoral wedding fees; $118.000 to Wayne schools and the county auditor fees from TIF revenue; $80,000 additional needed for 2018 street paving program due to higher than expected bids; and $24,000 for a water asset management plan.

Listened to resident Bruce Gorby complain about the city’s lack of action on abandoned houses and at the closed LaMendola School.

Council’s next meeting will be April 9, 7 p.m. at city hall. The next scheduled council work session is April 3, 6 p.m. at city hall.

