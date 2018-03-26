Keith meets with Huber Heights homeowners

HUBER HEIGHTS — More than a dozen property owners attended a workshop at the Huber Heights Fire Station 22 on March 20 to learn how to file a formal property value appeal to the county’s Board of Revision (BOR). The deadline to file a property value appeal to the Board of Revision is April 2.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith hosted seven of these informational sessions around the county to assist property owners interested in appealing their property’s value. These events were well-attended. More than 200 property owners came to these meetings.

“We host these informational sessions every time we update property values to help property owners learn more about the appeal process,” said Keith. “We try to go above and beyond to educate property owners about how to file an appeal.”

The Board of Revision (BOR) is a quasi-judicial body in county government and is responsible for conducting hearings to determine the taxable value of property. It allows individuals to present evidence to suggest a need for a change in a property’s value. Representatives from the County Treasurer, County Commission president and County Auditor sit on the board.

Upon completion of the 2017 update of property values, all final property values were released in December. Property owners received a notice of their final property value in the mail. The final values can also be viewed online today at www.mcrealestate.org. Although the final values have been released, there is still time for property owners to file a formal appeal with the Board of Revision before the April 2 deadline.

More than 1,300 property owners have already filed an appeal with the Board of Revision this year. More than half of those property owners took advantage of the opportunity to submit the filing online.

Property owners can visit www.mc-bor.org to file an appeal or learn more about the Board of Revision.

