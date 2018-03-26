Portion of Fishburg Road to close

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights has announced that Fishburg Road from Aaron Lane westward to Endicott Road will be closed for 2-3 months beginning April 2. The closure is to realign the roadway profile to provide better vehicle sight distance.

Traffic will be detoured to Chambersburg Road. Local traffic will be maintained.

Questions should be directed to City Engineer Russ Bergman at 937-237-5816 or rbergman@hhoh.org.

Closure begins April 2, will last 2-3 months

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

