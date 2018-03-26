Savard, Peck honored by Huber Heights Police

Congratulations to Huber Heights Police Officer Ed Savard on being named the 2017 Officer of the Year and to Dispatcher Nicole Peck for being awarded the 2017 Civilian of the Year.
