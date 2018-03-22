Huber Heights to hold Citizens Police Academy

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Division is hosting their Citizen Police Academy beginning Wednesday April 4, 2018. The Academy is open to all persons 21 years of age who live in, or work in Huber Heights. Citizens must apply and successfully pass a background check performed by the Huber Heights Police Division.

The Citizen Police Academy (CPA) is an instructional program designed to provide Huber Heights citizens with an understanding of the science and art of policing. The comprehensive program is designed to provide information on the law enforcement industry and its government principles.

The CPA will expose citizens to a number of current law enforcement issues and the latest Huber Heights Police Division procedures. It is not our intention to train citizens to take police action or perform law enforcement duties, but to provide them with an overview of the training received and functions performed by our officers. An optional ride-a-long is included in the program. Training is provided by Huber Heights Police Division officers who have expertise in the related subject areas.

Some of the topics will include criminal investigation, crime scene investigation, traffic laws, patrol operations and many other classes of interest. Tours of the Police Division building and Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division are included. The participants will be performing traffic stops, searching buildings and even handcuffing suspects, they will meet many of the officers that are assigned to the R.E.R.T Team (Regional Emergency Response Team), Bike Patrol, and K-9 Units.

At the conclusion, a graduation dinner will be held and the participants will receive a certificate of attendance.

The CPA is offered in the evenings over an eight week consecutive period, with classes once per week beginning Wednesday April 4, 2018. Classes begin at 6:30 pm and conclude at 9:30 pm.

The CPA is limited to fifteen participants and classes are expected to fill up quickly. You can pick up your application and program packet at the Huber Heights Police Division, 6121 Taylorsville Road, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applications must be returned no later than March 28th, 2018.

The interaction that takes place during the Citizens Police Academy benefits both the citizens of the Huber Heights Community and the Huber Heights Police Division. Get in on the action and apply now.

If you have questions please contact Sergeant Charles Taylor of the Huber Heights Police Division Public Affairs Unit at (937) 237-3556 or ctaylor@hhoh.org

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/03/web1_HHpolicelogo-1.jpg

Applications accepted until March 28

Staff report

If you have questions please contact Sergeant Charles Taylor of the Huber Heights Police Division Public Affairs Unit at (937) 237-3556 or ctaylor@hhoh.org.

If you have questions please contact Sergeant Charles Taylor of the Huber Heights Police Division Public Affairs Unit at (937) 237-3556 or ctaylor@hhoh.org.