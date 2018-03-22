Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

March 8

Antwaun D. Smith, criminal damaging/endangering

March 9

Quiana McGruder, warrant arrest

Daleon D. Williams, possession of marijuana

Nichole M. Scoggins, warrant arrest

Jeffrey J. Berls, disorderly conduct

Shamica M. Woods, warrant arrest

March 11

Vickie L. Kavanagh, drug paraphernalia

Casey M. Cope, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Steven D. Hairston, OVI

Tonda L. McCullough, warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia

Kevin L. Harris, theft

Abigail K. Michel, warrant arrest

Brian D. Mendenhall, aggravated menacing, domestic violence

Ronda M. Human, warrant

March 13

Christopher D. Dunaway, warrant arrest

Charmain K. Fields, drug paraphernalia

Crystal G. Franklin, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business, theft

March 14

Krishna D. Harris, disorderly conduct

James H. Welch, OVI

Aaron L. Cox, obstructing official business, warrant arrest

Michelle C. Roberts, warrant arrest

Yolanda L. Kirk, drug possession, drug paraphernalia

Thomas R. Oiler, warrant arrest

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

