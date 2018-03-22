Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
March 8
Antwaun D. Smith, criminal damaging/endangering
March 9
Quiana McGruder, warrant arrest
Daleon D. Williams, possession of marijuana
Nichole M. Scoggins, warrant arrest
Jeffrey J. Berls, disorderly conduct
Shamica M. Woods, warrant arrest
March 11
Vickie L. Kavanagh, drug paraphernalia
Casey M. Cope, disorderly conduct/intoxication
Steven D. Hairston, OVI
Tonda L. McCullough, warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia
Kevin L. Harris, theft
Abigail K. Michel, warrant arrest
Brian D. Mendenhall, aggravated menacing, domestic violence
Ronda M. Human, warrant
March 13
Christopher D. Dunaway, warrant arrest
Charmain K. Fields, drug paraphernalia
Crystal G. Franklin, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business, theft
March 14
Krishna D. Harris, disorderly conduct
James H. Welch, OVI
Aaron L. Cox, obstructing official business, warrant arrest
Michelle C. Roberts, warrant arrest
Yolanda L. Kirk, drug possession, drug paraphernalia
Thomas R. Oiler, warrant arrest
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.
