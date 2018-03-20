Kerestes awarded in Drug-Free Coalition contest

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition has announced the winners of the 2018 Poster and Poetry Contest. The awards ceremony for the contest was held at the Dayton Metro Library.

The overall grand prize winner for the 2018 Poster & Poetry contest went to Jenna Wilson for her poster submission. Wilson, a senior at Miami Valley Career Technology Center, received a $100 cash prize and college scholarship of her choice (subject to acceptance and enrollment) to either Sinclair Community College (9 Credit Hours) or the University of Dayton ($5,000). Winner submissions can be viewed on the coalition website at www.mcdrugfree.org.

Wayne High School student Abigail Kerestes was the first runner-up in Division 2 which is grades 9-12.

143 Montgomery County students in grades 6-12 submitted either posters or poems for the competition which is intended to increase public awareness of the harmful effects of heroin, opiates, and illegal prescription drugs. This was the fourth year the Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition held the competition.

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/03/web1_Kerestes.jpeg Contributed photo Wayne High School student Abigail Kerestes was the first runner-up in the Montgomery County Drug Free Coalition’s Poster and Poetry contest. She is receiving her award from Montgomery County Chief Deputy Sheriff Rob Streck. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/03/web1_AbigailKerestes.jpeg Wayne High School student Abigail Kerestes was the first runner-up in the Montgomery County Drug Free Coalition’s Poster and Poetry contest. She is receiving her award from Montgomery County Chief Deputy Sheriff Rob Streck. Contributed photo