Stauffer named LaSertoma recipient

HUBER HEIGHTS — Brianna Stauffer is Wayne High School’s recipient of the 2018 Dayton LaSertoma International Youth Service Award. Stauffer is involved with multiple community service groups including the National Honors Society at Wayne, Huber Heights Police Explorers, and Cub Scout Day Camps in Vandalia.

Stauffer says she relishes the opportunity to be highlighted among her peers.

“I was really excited because I’ve done a lot of work in my community and I really enjoy it,” she said. “It was really nice to be recognized by my school.”

The Dayton LaSertoma Club calls this a progressive award to seek out youths that are setting a pattern of leadership and service in their communities while also recognizing and honoring them for their efforts. Wayne and 23 other schools in Montgomery and Preble counties also selected one senior student to receive the honor.

Leadership and service is right up Stauffer’s alley as she says she’s inspired by her mother.

“My mom goes out and does so much for Wright Brothers Elementary School,” she said. “We’ll go out anywhere and we’re bound to run into at least one little kid who goes, ‘Hi Mrs. Tonya!’”

Stauffer says she got involved with the Cub Scouts since her brothers participate too. She especially loves helping out Cub Scouts rising through the ranks during their summer camps. “

It’s helped them complete their rank and it’s doing something really difficult that’s hard for them,” she said. “I just love seeing the smile when they figure it out and they have that ‘aha’ moment.”

The Huber Heights Police Explorers helps prepare students for a career in law enforcement and is particularly helpful to Stauffer since she aspires be a forensic science major in college. Stauffer says the kinds of activities done by the Police Explorers include, “directing traffic at certain events, parking cars for the Fourth of July, and working Italian Fest.”

As for her next move, Stauffer says she plans to continue volunteering in college. Stauffer says she’s deciding between Ohio University and Mount Nazarene University at the moment, but maintains that she’s going to do community service wherever she can.

Wayne High School’s Brianna Stauffer, center, was named the recipient of 2018 Dayton LaSertoma International Youth Service Award. She is pictured with Wayne Principal Jeffrey Berk and her mother, Tonya. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/03/web1_LaSertoma.jpg Wayne High School’s Brianna Stauffer, center, was named the recipient of 2018 Dayton LaSertoma International Youth Service Award. She is pictured with Wayne Principal Jeffrey Berk and her mother, Tonya. HHCS Photo