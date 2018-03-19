Portion of Chambersburg Road to close

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights has announced that Chambersburg Road will be closed from Evergreen Woods Drive eastward to Bellefontaine Road beginning Monday, March 26.

The closure will last approximately 3-4 months as Chambersburg Road undergoes a second phase of being widened.

Traffic will be detoured to Taylorsville Road but local traffic will be maintained.

Questions should be directed to City Engineer Russ Bergman at 937-237-5816 or rbergman@hhoh.org.

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/03/web1_RoadClosed.jpg

Closure begins March 26, will last 3-4 months

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.