Portion of Chambersburg Road to close

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights has announced that Chambersburg Road will be closed from Evergreen Woods Drive eastward to Bellefontaine Road beginning Monday, March 26.
The closure will last approximately 3-4 months as Chambersburg Road undergoes a second phase of being widened.
Traffic will be detoured to Taylorsville Road but local traffic will be maintained.
Questions should be directed to City Engineer Russ Bergman at 937-237-5816 or rbergman@hhoh.org.
Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU