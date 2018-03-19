HHCS implements centralized registration process

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Schools (HHCS) will be using a new centralized registration process beginning March 12, 2018 for grades K through 6. The new registration process will be held in the Administrative Offices in the Studebaker Building located at 5954 Longford Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424.

Kindergarten Registration Information

Kindergarten registration for the 2018-2019 school year will begin on March 12th, 2018. Parents and guardians can come to the Studebaker Administration Building between 8:00 am – 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm to start the registration process.

A full list of required registration materials can be found here. Parents and guardians have multiple ways to have the paperwork completed when they arrive to register their student. They can download and print the registration packet here or visit the ‘Parents’ tab on our website at www.huberheightscityschools.org.

New Students Enrolling or Students

Re-Enrolling in HHCS in Grades K – 6 Information

Beginning March 12th, 2018 and continuing through the summer, new students enrolling or students re-enrolling in grades K through 6 can come to the Studebaker Administration Building between 8:00 am – 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm to begin their registration process.

A full list of required registration materials and immunizations can be found here. Parents and guardians have multiple ways to have the paperwork completed when they arrive to register their student. They can download and print the registration packet here or visit the ‘Parents’ tab on our website at www.huberheightscityschools.org.

Preschool Registration Information

Parents interested in enrolling their 3 or 4 year old student into HHCS’s preschool program, need to contact the preschool office at 937-237-6345 for enrollment information. During peak times for registration there may be evening hours added, check our website at www.huberheightscityschools.org or call 937-237-6300 to inquire.

New procedures begin March 12