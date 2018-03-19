McIntosh presents at TEDxDayton Youth

FAIRBORN — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) senior, Steve MacIntosh, participated in the TedxYouth@Dayton event on March 9, 2018, at the Wright State University Student Union. His topic was “Computer programming as a Foreign Language Credit.”

Steve performed research and worked with a mentor to support his talk with facts, and presented strong evidence that learning computer programming is just like learning a foreign language for high school credit. He chose to speak at the TedX Youth Event due to his firm belief that everyone should learn to program, and enjoy Computer Science as a viable career opportunity.

Steve says, “I am so happy to have been given the opportunity to be a part of this incredible event. It was an amazing experience, and I am extremely thankful to everyone involved in making sure this event could happen and that we all had a platform to share our ideas.”

In the state of Ohio, Computer Programming can be accepted as Science or Math credit at the local school districts’ discretion. Opening it up as a foreign language credit as well may expose more students to Computer Science as a viable career path.

Steve plans to apply to the TedX@Dayton event for adults, to be held in October 2018. TEDxYouth@Dayton celebrates young people by hosting events designed to empower and inspire the community.

To view Steve’s presentation and others from TEDXYouth@Dayton, visit www.tedxdayton.com/tedxyouth-dayton.

