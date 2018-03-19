Future health professionals advance to State competition

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) HOSA Senior and Junior Chapters competed in the HOSA Regional Competition on February 20, 2018, at Sinclair Community College. With 11 schools represented and over 400 students competing, the MVCTC HOSA Chapter saw 34 students earn the right to advance to the State Competition. The following MVCTC students from Wayne High School were privileged to move on to the State Competition:

First Place Finishers

Miya Browning (Wayne) – Health Careers – Health Education

Keara Tellis (Wayne) – Biotechnology – Parliamentary Procedure

Second Place Finisher

Cheyenne Sturgill (Wayne) – Health Careers – Creative Problem Solving

Third Place Finisher

Aman Waters (Wayne) – Health Careers – Public Health

Over the next month MVCTC HOSA competitors will continue practicing and prepping for the State HOSA Competition on April 10-11, 2018. Both MVCTC Senior and Junior HOSA Chapters hope to have members qualify for the Nationals HOSA Competitions in June of 2018 in Dallas, TX.

“The mission of HOSA is to enhance the delivery of compassionate, quality health care by providing opportunities for knowledge, skill and leadership development of all health science education students, therefore, helping the student meet the needs of the health care community.”

Staff report

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

