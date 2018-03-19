Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
March 1
Chante E. Dunlap, possession of marijuana
March 2
Douglas J. Davidson, felony warrant arrest
Zachery A. Flippo, warrant arrest
Nathaniel B. Whipp, warrant arrest
Reginald D. Fagan, carrying concealed weapon
March 3
Jordan C. Marlow, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Joshua A. Burrow, OVI
Kimberly D. Miniard, theft without consent
Mary S. Disantis, felony theft by deception
Jason K. Nordyke, felony theft by deception
March 4
Danny L. Roush, warrant arrest
March 5
Sean S. Wyne, warrant arrest
Richard L. Brown, theft
March 6
Terry L. Collis, felony safecracking, felony theft
Ashley N. Martin, OVI
John L. Burke, obstructing official business
Phillip A. Turner, warrant arrest (2)
Anthony J. Smith, warrant arrest
Twyshawn L. Justice, felony warrant arrest
March 7
Lawrence J. Harris, Jr., felony warrant arrest, possession of marijuana
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.
