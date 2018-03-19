Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

March 1

Chante E. Dunlap, possession of marijuana

March 2

Douglas J. Davidson, felony warrant arrest

Zachery A. Flippo, warrant arrest

Nathaniel B. Whipp, warrant arrest

Reginald D. Fagan, carrying concealed weapon

March 3

Jordan C. Marlow, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Joshua A. Burrow, OVI

Kimberly D. Miniard, theft without consent

Mary S. Disantis, felony theft by deception

Jason K. Nordyke, felony theft by deception

March 4

Danny L. Roush, warrant arrest

March 5

Sean S. Wyne, warrant arrest

Richard L. Brown, theft

March 6

Terry L. Collis, felony safecracking, felony theft

Ashley N. Martin, OVI

John L. Burke, obstructing official business

Phillip A. Turner, warrant arrest (2)

Anthony J. Smith, warrant arrest

Twyshawn L. Justice, felony warrant arrest

March 7

Lawrence J. Harris, Jr., felony warrant arrest, possession of marijuana

