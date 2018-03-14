Wayne High School to see increased police presence in response to threat

HUBER HEIGHTS — There will be an increased police presence at Wayne High School today after school officials were notified of a threat written on a bathroom wall on Tuesday.

School officials notified the Huber Heights Police Department for investigation. It has not been determined who wrote the statement or how long it had been on the bathroom wall.

In a statement on the district’s web site, the Huber Heights City School said In an abundance of caution, there will be an increased Huber Heights Police presence at Wayne High School on March 14, 2018. Wayne High School takes all threats extremely seriously and will always put the safety of the students and staff first.”

