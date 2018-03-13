Young Marines to host pancake breakfast for families of addicts

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Miami Valley Young Marines will conduct a pancake brunch in support of FOA (Families of Addicts) on Sunday, 18 March 2018, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Location is at the VFW Huber Heights Memorial Post #3283, 5074 Nebraska Avenue in Huber Heights. Cost is $5.00 per person. All members of the public are invited to attend.

The FOA organization rebuilds families and transforms lives through the three E’s: educate; empower; and, embrace. Through weekly meetings in various Ohio counties, navigation, one-on-one phone support and outreach opportunities, FOA is a sought after and respected resource in the Miami Valley. FOA is unique because it provides support for the entire family and advocates for individuals to find their face and voice, which is key to eliminating the stigma associated with addiction.

The Young Marines is a national organization that has existed since 1959, under the sponsorship of the United States Marine Corps and the Marine Corps League. Boys and girls, age eight through high school seniors subscribe to the code values of leadership, discipline and teamwork. Led by dedicated adult volunteers, they adopt positive citizenship values, pursue honorable community service, and make every effort in support of their structured Drug Demand Reduction operational mission.

For more information, visit our website at www.miamivalleyyoungmarines.com, or contact Unit Commander Keagan Miller at 937-838-7504.